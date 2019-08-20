Another week, another number one. For the third-straight week there is a new team on top of the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. Little Cypress-Mauriceville takes over after upping their record to (14-5) against some stout competition in the Aldine ISD Tournament.

Preseason number one Port Neches-Groves has dropped from our top ten, but you can expect to see the Rock-A-Noos back when they're at full strength.

Another interesting team is Nederland. The Lady Bulldogs have slipped a notch this week, but don't let that fool you. Allie Crommett's team is going through their annual non-district gauntlet and have already swept district rival PNG and downed Barbers Hill.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings: August 19

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (14-5) | Record For The Week: (6-4) | Last Week: #3

2. East Chambers Lady Bucs

Record: (11-3) | Record For The Week: (7-0) | Last Week: NR

3. Woodville Lady Eagles

Record: (13-6) | Record For The Week: (6-4) | Last Week: #2

4. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (9-2) | Record For The Week: (1-1) | Last Week: #1

5. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (12-8) | Record For The Week: (7-3) | Last Week: NR

6. Deweyville Lady Pirates

Record: (11-6) | Record For The Week: (5-3) | Last Week: #4

7. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (7-9) | Record For The Week: (4-3) | Last Week: #6

8. Kelly Lady Bulldogs

Record: (10-7) | Record For The Week: (4-4) | Last Week: #5

9. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (9-7) | Record For The Week: (5-3) | Last Week: #8

10. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns

Record: (6-5) | Record For The Week: (1-1) | Last Week: #9