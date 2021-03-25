409Sports UIL Bi-District Soccer Schedule

With a TAPPS title already claimed, the 409 is in search of UIL soccer championships

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 has already conquered the TAPPS Playoffs with the Kelly boys taking home the Division I title, now area public schools will try to do the same in their respective UIL brackets.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood

Thursday 7:00 pm, Stingaree Stadium - Texas City

Winner vs Wisdom or Fulshear

Nederland vs Manvel

Thursday 7:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown

Winner vs Foster or Waltrip

4A BI-DISTRICT

Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave

Thursday 7:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac

Winner vs Scarborough or Stafford

East Chambers vs Jasper

Thursday 8:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor

Winner vs Brazosport or Washington

Lumberton at Liberty

Friday 6:00 pm, War Memorial Stadium - Liberty

Winner vs Columbia or North Forest

Bridge City vs Splendora

Friday 6:00 pm, Eagle Stadium - Mont Belvieu

Winner vs Furr or Sweeny

GIRLS

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Pasadena Memorial

Friday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown

Winner vs Pearland or Clear Falls

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Manvel

Thursday 5:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown

Winner vs Waltrip or Angleton

Port Neches-Groves at Texas City

Thursday 7:00 pm, Stingaree Stadium - Texas City

Winner vs Fulshear or Milby

4A BI-DISTRICT

Hardin-Jefferson vs Huffman Hargrave

Thursday 5:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac

Winner vs Washington or Sweeny

Lumberton at Splendora

Thursday 6:00 pm, Wildcat Stadium - Splendora

Winner vs Columbia or Scarborough

Liberty at Vidor

Thursday 6:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor

Winner vs Bay City or North Forest