409Sports UIL Bi-District Soccer Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 has already conquered the TAPPS Playoffs with the Kelly boys taking home the Division I title, now area public schools will try to do the same in their respective UIL brackets.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
5A BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood
Thursday 7:00 pm, Stingaree Stadium - Texas City
Winner vs Wisdom or Fulshear
Nederland vs Manvel
Thursday 7:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown
Winner vs Foster or Waltrip
4A BI-DISTRICT
Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave
Thursday 7:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac
Winner vs Scarborough or Stafford
East Chambers vs Jasper
Thursday 8:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor
Winner vs Brazosport or Washington
Lumberton at Liberty
Friday 6:00 pm, War Memorial Stadium - Liberty
Winner vs Columbia or North Forest
Bridge City vs Splendora
Friday 6:00 pm, Eagle Stadium - Mont Belvieu
Winner vs Furr or Sweeny
GIRLS
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Pasadena Memorial
Friday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown
Winner vs Pearland or Clear Falls
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Manvel
Thursday 5:30 pm, Goose Creek Memorial - Baytown
Winner vs Waltrip or Angleton
Port Neches-Groves at Texas City
Thursday 7:00 pm, Stingaree Stadium - Texas City
Winner vs Fulshear or Milby
4A BI-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson vs Huffman Hargrave
Thursday 5:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac
Winner vs Washington or Sweeny
Lumberton at Splendora
Thursday 6:00 pm, Wildcat Stadium - Splendora
Winner vs Columbia or Scarborough
Liberty at Vidor
Thursday 6:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor
Winner vs Bay City or North Forest
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Hamshire-Fannett
Thursday 6:00 pm, Longhorn Stadium - Hamshire
Winner vs Furr or Brazosport