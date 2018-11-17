6A West Brook beats Kingwood 56-14. You can watch their highlights at the top of the page. Next week the Bruins will play Strake Jesuit at Deer Park, likely a 7:00p.m. kickoff on Friday.

5A Memorial falls to Richmond Foster 20-19.

5A Port Neches-Groves beats Northside 48-7.

5A Nederland comes back to defeat the Willowridge Eagles 22-16.

4A Lumberton "CRUSES" past Wheatley 38-21. They'll play Henderson next week in the Area round.

4A Navasota beats Little Cypress-Mauriceville 38-7.

4A Jasper wins opening round game agaisnt Hamshire-Fannett 49-14.

4A West Orange-Stark crushes Huntington 76-3. The Mustangs will play Sweeny next week, after they beat LaGrange 21-14 Friday night.

4A Silsbee rolls past Shepherd 52-13 and will play Wharton next week. It's the Tigers versus the Tigers, as WHS beat Smithville 49-31 Friday night.

3A Newton absolutely destroy Pewitt 69-0. Next up for the defending state champs will be Grand Saline.

3A Woodville polishes off Coldpsring with a 34-7 win.

3A East Chambers sets a school record in 82-54 victory over Crockett.

3A Diboll beats Buna in the last few minutes of the game

2A Evadale will be advancings to the Area round of the Class 2A playoffs after beating the Frost Polar Bears 36-15.

© 2018 KBMT