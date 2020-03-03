BEAUMONT, Texas — Softball season is entering its third week, with district play starting for some this week. So what better time to release our 409Sports Rankings than now?

It's extremely tough to rank teams early in the season. A team could have a great record against weaker competition, while others battle it out against some of the top programs in the state.

Despite an (8-6) mark, Port Neches-Groves is starting in the top spot. Why? The Lady Indians got off to a rough start at the Brenham Tournament, but bounced back in a BIG way in the Clear Creek Tournament. PNG went (6-0) with wins against Galveston Ball, Corpus Christi Calallen, Clear Falls, Conroe, Clear Lake and La Porte.

Other teams making noise early on are Hamshire-Fannett, Woodville, Orangefield and Lumberton. With district action getting underway, things will become much clearer.

Please note we gather results from GameChanger, Twitter and coaches. If you have any results to update us on please email me at aelam@12newsnow.com.

409Sports Softball Rankings - March 3

1. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (8-6)

2. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns

Record: (9-3)

3. Woodville Lady Eagles

Record: (10-4)

4. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (11-2)

5. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (5-0)

6. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (5-6-1)

7. Jasper Lady Dawgs

Record: (9-4-1)

8. Vidor Lady Pirates

Record: (7-6-1)

9. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks

Record: (5-6)

10. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (5-3-1)

RELATED: 409Sports Baseball Rankings: March 3

RELATED: High School Boys Regional Quarterfinals Schedule