BEAUMONT, Texas — Softball season is entering its third week, with district play starting for some this week. So what better time to release our 409Sports Rankings than now?
It's extremely tough to rank teams early in the season. A team could have a great record against weaker competition, while others battle it out against some of the top programs in the state.
Despite an (8-6) mark, Port Neches-Groves is starting in the top spot. Why? The Lady Indians got off to a rough start at the Brenham Tournament, but bounced back in a BIG way in the Clear Creek Tournament. PNG went (6-0) with wins against Galveston Ball, Corpus Christi Calallen, Clear Falls, Conroe, Clear Lake and La Porte.
Other teams making noise early on are Hamshire-Fannett, Woodville, Orangefield and Lumberton. With district action getting underway, things will become much clearer.
Please note we gather results from GameChanger, Twitter and coaches. If you have any results to update us on please email me at aelam@12newsnow.com.
409Sports Softball Rankings - March 3
1. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians
Record: (8-6)
2. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns
Record: (9-3)
3. Woodville Lady Eagles
Record: (10-4)
4. Orangefield Lady Bobcats
Record: (11-2)
5. Lumberton Lady Raiders
Record: (5-0)
6. West Brook Lady Bruins
Record: (5-6-1)
7. Jasper Lady Dawgs
Record: (9-4-1)
8. Vidor Lady Pirates
Record: (7-6-1)
9. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks
Record: (5-6)
10. Silsbee Lady Tigers
Record: (5-3-1)
RELATED: 409Sports Baseball Rankings: March 3