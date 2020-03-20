BEAUMONT, Texas — As we continue to adjust with life without sports, it's time step away from harsh reality to argue about rankings!

Port Neches-Groves (14-8) stays on top after winning their last three, including a wild 11-10 victory at Dayton in 21-5A play.

Orangefield is on fire! The Lady Bobcats are on an eight-game winning streak and (19-2) for the season. Their consistent play has earned them a top ten ranking in the latest state poll.

There are also two new teams entering our rankings this week, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (10-6) and Kirbyville (16-3-2). Keep an eye on both if teams are able to play again.

409Sports Softball Rankings: March 19

1. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (14-8) | Streak: W3 | Last Ranking: 1

2. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (19-2) | Streak: W8 | Last Ranking: 4

3. Kirbyville Lady Wildcats

Record: (16-3-2) | Streak: W6 | Last Ranking: NR

4. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (10-6) | Streak: W3 | Last Ranking: NR

5. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns

Record: (16-5) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 2

6. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (8-6-1) | Streak: W3 | Last Ranking: 3

7. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (10-3) | Streak: L1 | Last Ranking: 5

8. Jasper Lady Dawgs

Record: (13-7-3) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 7

9. Woodville Lady Eagles

Record: (11-5) | Streak: L1 | Last Ranking: 3

10. Vidor Lady Pirates

Record: (12-10-1) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 8

