HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Nederland (22-10-2) vs #10 Magnolia West (28-5)

University of Houston

G1: Wednesday 6:30 pm

G2: Thursday 6:30 pm

G3: Friday 6:30 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs #1 Georgetown (36-2-1) or Santa Fe (22-9-2)

3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

#8 Kirbyville (28-6-1) vs #5 Clifton (27-5)

Whitehouse High School

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 1:00 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs #23 Troy (27-8) or Pollok Central (21-14)

2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

#22 Evadale (22-9) vs #4 Refugio (24-1)

Sweeny High School

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: 30 minutes later (if necessary)

Winner vs #1 Big Sandy (31-3) or Mason (19-6)