409Sports High School Softball Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

Five local teams remain in the UIL softball playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are entering the third week of the UIL softball playoffs and five of our teams remain on the road to State.

Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4A REGIONALQUARTERFINALS

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave

G1: Wednesday 7:00 pm, Crosby

G2: Thursday 6:00 pm, Bridge City

G3: Friday 7:00 pm, Bridge City

Winner vs (3) Smithville or (10 Lake Belton

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Woodville vs East Bernard

All Games at Grand Oaks

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs West or Academy

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Kirbyville vs Diboll

All Games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 6:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Troy or (9) Lorena

2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Deweyville vs (1) West Sabine

Thursday 6:00 pm, Woodville

Winner vs Alba-Golden or Union Grove

1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(4) Chester vs (2) Chireno

All Games at Hudson

G1: Thursday 4:00 pm

G2: 30 minutes after Game 2

G3: Friday 5:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs (6) Saltillo or (5) Bloomburg