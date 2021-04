409Sports High School Softball Bi-District Schedule

Area softball teams open the playoffs this week

Now that many of the tiebreaking scenarios have been decided, the Bi-District softball schedule is becoming clearer for our area teams.

Here's a look at confirmed information for this week. Be sure the check back as more playoff series become set.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (5) Santa Fe

Friday 7:00 pm, Anahuac

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood

All games at Goose Creek Memorial

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

4A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Splendora

All games at Anahuac

G1: Wednesday 6:30 pm

G2: Thursday 6:30 pm

G3: Friday 5:00 pm (if necessary)

4A BI-DISTRICT

(22) Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Hardin-Jefferson

All games at Bridge City

G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 4:30 pm

G3: Following completion of Game 2 (if necessary)

4A BI-DISTRICT

Lumberton vs (18) Huffman Hargrave

All games at Crosby

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 11:00 am (if necessary)

4A BI-DISTRICT

Bridge City vs Liberty

G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm, Liberty

G2: Thursday 6:00 pm, Bridge City

G3: Friday, TBA (if necessary)

3A BI-DISTRICT

Kirbyville vs Central Heights

All games at Lufkin Hudson

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday TB (if necessary)

3A BI-DISTRICT

(25) Woodville vs Pollok Central

G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm, Woodville

G2: Friday 6:00 pm, Pollok Central

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm, Pollok Central (if necessary)

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Huntington

G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Buna

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Huntington

G3: Following completion of Game 2 (if necessary)

2A BI-DISTRICT

Sabine Pass vs (1) West Sabine

G1: Thursday 5:30 pm, Buna

G2: Following completion of Game 2

G3: TBA (if necessary)

2A BI-DISTRICT

(13) Deweyville vs Brookeland

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Following completion of Game 2 (if necessary)