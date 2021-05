409Sports High School Softball Area Round Schedule

Eight local teams survived the opening week of the playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The opening round of the softball playoffs was tough on our area team, with only eight still standing this week.

Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4A AREA

Jasper vs (3) Smithville

All games at Madisonville

G1: Friday 3:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Saturday 11:00 am (if necessary)

Winner vs (9) Lake Belton or Robinson

4A AREA

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Bellville

G1: Friday 6:00 pm, Bellville

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Crosby Field 2

G3: 30 minutes following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (7) El Campo or Huffman Hargrave

3A AREA

Woodville vs Hardin

All games at Lamar University Softball Complex

G1: Friday 5:30 pm

G2: Friday 7:30 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs East Bernard or Huntington

3A AREA

Kirbyville vs New Waverly

Friday 6:00 pm, Lufkin Hudson

Winner vs Diboll or Danbury

2A AREA

Deweyville vs Groveton

All games at Jasper

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 8:00 pm

G3: Saturday 10:00 am (if necessary)

Winner vs (1) West Sabine or Beckville

2A AREA

Colmesneil vs (5) Joaquin

All games at Jasper

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Saturday 12:00 pm

G3: Saturday TBD (if necessary)

Winner vs Lovelady or Woden

1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Chester vs Kennard

G1: Friday 4:00 pm, Chester

G2: 30 minutes after Game 1

G3: Saturday TBD, Kennard

Winner vs Chireno or Wells