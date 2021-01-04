409Sports High School Soccer Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Six local teams remain in UIL Soccer Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 is proving to be a force in the soccer world.

Last month Kelly took home the TAPPS Division I State Championship and now there are six area teams playing the UIL Regional Quarterfinals.

Here's a look a this week's schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

East Chambers vs Huffman Hargrave

Friday 6:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac

Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Giddings

GIRLS

6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

West Brook vs Clear Lake

Thursday 6:30 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac

Winner vs Cy-Fair or Seven Lakes

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood

Friday 7:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial HS - Baytown

Winner vs Pflugerville or A&M Consolidated

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lumberton vs Hardin-Jefferson

Thursday 6:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor

Winner vs Salado or Lorena