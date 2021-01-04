x
High School

409Sports High School Soccer Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

Six local teams remain in UIL Soccer Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 is proving to be a force in the soccer world.

Last month Kelly took home the TAPPS Division I State Championship and now there are six area teams playing the UIL Regional Quarterfinals.

Here's a look a this week's schedule. 

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
East Chambers vs Huffman Hargrave
Friday 6:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac
Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Giddings

GIRLS

6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
West Brook vs Clear Lake
Thursday 6:30 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahuac
Winner vs Cy-Fair or Seven Lakes

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood
Friday 7:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial HS - Baytown
Winner vs Pflugerville or A&M Consolidated

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Lumberton vs Hardin-Jefferson
Thursday 6:00 pm, Pirate Stadium - Vidor
Winner vs Salado or Lorena

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs
Bay City
Thursday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial HS - Baytown
Winner vs Bellville or Lake Belton

