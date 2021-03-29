409Sports High School Soccer Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Soccer Playoffs continue tonight with threeo of our local teams in action.
The East Chambers boys battle Brazosport, while Nederland's boys face Richmond Foster.
Meanwhile the LCM Lady Bears will try to get past Brazosport.
In all a total of eight teams remain from the 409, with six of those on the girls side.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
5A AREA ROUND
Nederland vs Foster
Tonight 7:30 pm, Sheldon ISD Stadium - Sheldon
Winner vs Sharpstown or Crosby
4A AREA ROUND
East Chambers vs Brazosport
Tonight 5:30 pm, Eagle Stadium - Mont Belvieu
Winner vs Stafford or Huffman Hargrave
GIRLS
6A AREA ROUND
West Brook vs Pearland
Tomorrow 7:30 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston
Winner vs Clear Lake or Kingwood
5A AREA ROUND
Fulshear at Port Neches-Groves
Tomorrow 7:00 pm, Indian Stadium - Port Neches
Winner vs Friendswood or Kempner
4A AREA ROUND
Hardin-Jefferson vs Sweeny
Tomorrow 5:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Stadium - League City
Winner vs Lumberton or Columbia
4A AREA ROUND
Lumberton vs Columbia
Tomorrow 6:00 pm, Falcon Stadium - Huffman
Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or Sweeny
4A AREA ROUND
Vidor vs Bay City
Tomorrow 7:00 pm, Indian Stadium - Santa Fe
Winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville or Brazosport
4A AREA ROUND
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Brazosport
Tonight 7:30 pm, Eagle Stadium - Mont Belvieu
Winner vs Vidor or Bay City