409Sports High School Soccer Area Round Schedule

Eight area teams remain in the UIL Soccer Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Soccer Playoffs continue tonight with threeo of our local teams in action.

The East Chambers boys battle Brazosport, while Nederland's boys face Richmond Foster.

Meanwhile the LCM Lady Bears will try to get past Brazosport.

In all a total of eight teams remain from the 409, with six of those on the girls side.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

5A AREA ROUND

Nederland vs Foster

Tonight 7:30 pm, Sheldon ISD Stadium - Sheldon

Winner vs Sharpstown or Crosby

4A AREA ROUND

East Chambers vs Brazosport

Tonight 5:30 pm, Eagle Stadium - Mont Belvieu

Winner vs Stafford or Huffman Hargrave

GIRLS

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs Pearland

Tomorrow 7:30 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston

Winner vs Clear Lake or Kingwood

5A AREA ROUND

Fulshear at Port Neches-Groves

Tomorrow 7:00 pm, Indian Stadium - Port Neches

Winner vs Friendswood or Kempner

4A AREA ROUND

Hardin-Jefferson vs Sweeny

Tomorrow 5:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Stadium - League City

Winner vs Lumberton or Columbia

4A AREA ROUND

Lumberton vs Columbia

Tomorrow 6:00 pm, Falcon Stadium - Huffman

Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or Sweeny

4A AREA ROUND

Vidor vs Bay City

Tomorrow 7:00 pm, Indian Stadium - Santa Fe

Winner vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville or Brazosport