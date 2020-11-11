409Sports High School Roundup: November 10

PORT NECHES, Texas — We've hit the time of the year when many of our high school sports are starting to overlap.
Scores tonight come from volleyball, girls basketball and boy soccer!
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Nederland 2 F
(16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11)
Crosby 3 Beaumont United 0 F
(25-12, 25-11, 25-11)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 53 Livingston 49 F-OT
West Brook 47 Orangefield 39 F
Rawls (OF) 17 points, 5 rebounds
Dubois (OF) 9 points, 3 steals
#11 (4A) Lumberton 37 Hamshire-Fannett 20 F
Port Arthur Memorial 47 Baytown Sterling 25 F
Briggs (PAM) 12 points
Fontenot (PAM) 11 points
#5 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 86 Bridge City 23 F
Jackson (HJ) 19 points
Sneed (HJ) 16 points
Beavers (HJ) 11 points
Henry (HJ) 8 points
Lufkin 45 #21 (4A) Jasper 34 F
West Orange-Stark 43 Nederland 27 F
Evadale 30 Anahuac 29 F
#14 (5A) Beaumont United 83 Houston Westbury 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
NON-DISTRICT
Kelly 3 Sulphur (LA) 2 F
Kelly Goals: Leano, Harris, Brasher