
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

High School

409Sports High School Roundup: February 19-20

Softball opens regular season while soccer continues district slate

BEAUMONT, Texas — High school softball got underway this afternoon with Little Cypress-Mauriceville playing a pair of games at Lady Bear Field.

LCM handled Nederland 5-4 befor topping West Brook by the identical score.

While softball is just getting underway, area soccer team are busy with district play. 

Check back throughout the weekend for more reported soccer and softball scores.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

NON-DISTRICT
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Nederland 4 F
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 West Brook 4 F

