409Sports High School Roundup: April 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the high school soccer playoffs coming to a close for our area teams it's time to turn our attention to the diamond.
In 22-4A Orangefield's baseball team took over sole possession of first place with a gutsy extra-inning win at Silsbee.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-5A
Nederland 11 Port Arthur Memorial 0 F
Crosby 6 Port Neches-Groves 5 F-9
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 6 Hardin-Jefferson 5 F-11
22-4A
Orangefield 8 Silsbee 6 F-8
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Lumberton 2 F-10
Bridge City 11 Vidor 1 F
22-3A
Anahuac 4 Newton 3 F
Woodville 7 Kirbyville 1 F
Warren 8 Kountze 3 F
25-2A
West Hardin 18 High Island 5 F-6
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-6A
West Brook 9 Humble 3 F
21-5A
Nederland 18 Port Arthur Memorial 0 F
Port Neches-Groves 2 Crosby 0 F
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 9 Hamshire-Fannett 2 F
22-4A
Orangefield 13 Silsbee 0 F
Vidor 3 Bridge City 1 F
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Lumberton 2 F
22-3A
Anahuac 12 Newton 1 F
Warren 13 Kountze 5 F
Kirbyville 5 Woodville 3 F
24-2A
Brookeland 11 Chester 7 F
25-2A
Evadale 17 Sabine Pass 4 F