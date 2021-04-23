409Sports High School Roundup: April 23

Area teams struggle to get games in with storms approaching

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday nights in the spring are usually full of baseball and softball games.

That wasn't the case tonight with approaching storms washing out most of the schedule.

Some teams elected to move games to Monday while others will try to get them in tomorrow.

A pair of squads that were able to play met in Port Neches, with Vidor taking on PNG.

The Indians stayed red hot, downing the Pirates 8-2 in non-district action before recognizing their seniors.

The victory gave Scott Carter's team their eighth win in last eight outings heading into a crucial final week of district play that will see them play Galena Park twice.

PNG is currently on top of 21-5A with an (8-2) record, but Barbers Hill, Nederland and Galena Park are all within striking distance.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-5A

Crosby 12 Nederland 0 Final-5

Port Arthur Memorial 8 Beaumont United 7 Final

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 16 Huffman Hargrave 1 Final-5

NON-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves 8 Vidor 2 Final

ACEL State Semifinals

Good Samaritan 9 Acadiana Christian (LA) 2 Final

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL