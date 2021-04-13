409Sports High School Roundup: April 13

BEAUMONT, Texas — Woodville continued to dominate District 22-3A as the Eagles left Buna with a 9-1 win over the Cougars.
The victory improves Woodville's record to (19-4-1) overall, but more importantly the Eagles are now (9-0) in district play. Buna drops to (12-8-1, 5-4).
On the softball diamond West Brook's upset bid of Kingwood came up short as the Lady Mustangs held off the Lady Bruins, 3-0.
West Brook falls (6-14, 3-6) with the loss while Kingwood moves to (16-14, 8-2).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 2 (4) Barbers Hill 1 Final
21-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 5 Huffman Hargrave 3 Final
22-4A
Lumberton 5 Vidor 4 Final
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 11 West Orange-Stark 3 Final
Orangefield 2 Bridge City 1 Final
22-3A
Kirbyville 5 Newton 0 Final
Woodville 9 Buna 1 Final
Anahuac 16 Kountze 0 Final (5 inn)
24-2A
Colmesneil 18 Chester 1 Final (5 inn)
TAPPS DI-4
St. John XXIII 9 Kelly 3 Final
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-6A
Kingwood 3 West Brook 0 Final
21-5A
Nederland 10 Beaumont United 0 Final (6 inn)
21-4A
Liberty 10 Hamshire-Fannett 0 Final (5 inn)
22-4A
Lumberton 12 Vidor 1 Final (5 inn)
Bridge City 4 (8) Orangefield 0 Final
22-3A
Kirbyville 15 Newton 0 Final (3 inn)
Anahuac 16 Kountze 8 Final
(25) Woodville 9 Buna 3 Final