409Sports High School Roundup: April 13

Woodville stays perfect in district with dominating win at Buna

BEAUMONT, Texas — Woodville continued to dominate District 22-3A as the Eagles left Buna with a 9-1 win over the Cougars.

The victory improves Woodville's record to (19-4-1) overall, but more importantly the Eagles are now (9-0) in district play. Buna drops to (12-8-1, 5-4).

On the softball diamond West Brook's upset bid of Kingwood came up short as the Lady Mustangs held off the Lady Bruins, 3-0.

West Brook falls (6-14, 3-6) with the loss while Kingwood moves to (16-14, 8-2).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 2 (4) Barbers Hill 1 Final

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 5 Huffman Hargrave 3 Final

22-4A

Lumberton 5 Vidor 4 Final

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 11 West Orange-Stark 3 Final

Orangefield 2 Bridge City 1 Final

22-3A

Kirbyville 5 Newton 0 Final

Woodville 9 Buna 1 Final

Anahuac 16 Kountze 0 Final (5 inn)

24-2A

Colmesneil 18 Chester 1 Final (5 inn)

TAPPS DI-4

St. John XXIII 9 Kelly 3 Final

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-6A

Kingwood 3 West Brook 0 Final

21-5A

Nederland 10 Beaumont United 0 Final (6 inn)

21-4A

Liberty 10 Hamshire-Fannett 0 Final (5 inn)

22-4A

Lumberton 12 Vidor 1 Final (5 inn)

Bridge City 4 (8) Orangefield 0 Final