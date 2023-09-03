409Sports Blitz | Here's who we're following during week three of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back here for all your scores, highlights from week three of high school football in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for week three of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Nederland High School Bulldogs taking on the Silsbee High School Tigers.

VOTE NOW | Week three Band of the Week

Last week West Orange-Stark High School took the "Orange Bowl" win from Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School 33 - 6, while the Battlin' Bear band took home band of the Week.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week three...

Beaumont United @ Alvin

Deer Park @Beaumont West Brook

Nederland @ Silsbee

West Orange-Stark @ Port Neches-Groves

Bridge City @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Lumberton @ Nacogdoches

Brazosport @ Vidor

Hamshire-Fannett @ Coldspring-Oakhurst

Hardin-Jefferson @ East Chambers

LEGACY @ Jasper

Buna @ Crockett

Trinity @ Hardin

Corrigan-Camden @ Kirbyville

Orangefield @ Shepherd

Liberty @ Woodville

Evadale @ Kountze

Highlights from week two

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.