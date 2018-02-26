Taking a closer look at the 5A-DII State Championship

PNG will try to secure their first State Championship since 1975 Friday night

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians will play for a football State Championship.

Friday night the Tribe will head north to Arlington to face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in AT&T Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.

If the Indians can pull off the win, they'll secure their first football title since PNG topped Odessa Permian in 1975.

So let's take a closer look at the matchup.

First up the weekly 409Sports Blitz Picks that includes the 409Sports Blitz team long with the computer picks from Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 229-44 (.839)

Ashly Elam: 238-56 (.810)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 229-58 (.798)

Saphire Cervantes: 229-65 (.779)

Cameron Sibert: 223-71 (.759)



5A-DII State Championship Picks

Cal Preps: South Oak Cliff 22-21

Ashly Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Too Close To Call

Saphire Cervantes: South Oak Cliff

Cameron Sibert: Port Neches-Grove

Now let's take a look at weekly results from the Indians and Golden Bears.

Port Neches-Groves Indians (13-2) vs

South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (12-3)

Friday 7:00 pm, AT&T Stadium - Arlington

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS (13-2)

NON-DISTRICT

Port Arthur Memorial, L 50-15

Beaumont United, W 49-0

West Orange-Stark, W 27-6

DISTRICT

Fort Bend Marshall, L 35-14

Texas City, W 35-28

Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-13

Santa Fe, W 52-7

Nederland, W 26-24

Galena Park, W 42-0

PLAYOFFS

Montgomery, W 38-17

Austin LBJ, W 24-19

Brenham, W 38-28

Fort Bend Marshall, W 29-21

Liberty Hill, W 42-14



Total Points Overall: 522-290

Total Points Average Overall: 34.8-19.3

Total Points Playoffs: 171-99

Total Points Average Playoffs: 34.2-19.8

SOUTH OAK CLIFF GOLDEN BEARS (12-3)

NON-DISTRICT

Duncanville, L 23-10

Lancaster, L 21-3

DeSoto, L 42-23

Dallas Parish Episcopal, W 31-28

DISTRICT

Dallas Adamson, W 49-0

Dallas Spruce, W 48-0

Dallas Kimball, W 56-0

Dallas Samuell, W 56-0

Seagoville, W 55-0

Dallas Woodrow Wilson, W 38-10

PLAYOFFS

Mansfield Summit, W 12-7

Lucas Lovejoy, W 42-37

Midlothian Heritage, W 33-27 (OT)

Melissa, W 30-16

Argyle, W 14-6



Total Points Overall: 518-217

Total Points Average Overall: 34.5-14.5

Total Points Playoffs: 131-93

Total Points Average Playoffs: 26.2-18.6

Now let's look at some big names to look out for Friday night. While PNG lacks the Division I talent SOC has, the Indians have proved their hardnosed team oriented football can compete with anyone in the state.

PORT NECHES-GROVES PLAYERS TO WATCH



11 - QB - Cole Crippen - SR

6-2, 185

19 - WR/QB - Shea Adams - JR

6-4, 185

18 - WR - Chance Prosperie - SR

5-10, 171

10 - WR/DB - Landon Guarnere - SR

33 - RB - Isiah Nguyen - JR

6 - LB - Nick Gardiner - SR

45 - K - Andres Sandoval - SR

72 - OL - Jansen Ware - SR

6-4, 275

74 - OL - Jackson Christian - SOPH

6-4, 285

8 Division I Offers

SOUTH OAK CLIFF PLAYERS TO WATCH

1 - CB - Malik Muhammad - 4 Star - SR

5-11.5, 170

Texas Commit

43 Division I Offers

#5 2023 CB in Nation

Under Armour All-American Game

0 - CB - Jayvon Thomas - 4 Star - SR

5-11, 170

Texas A&M Commit

34 Division I Offers

#11 2023 CB in Nation

11 - WR - Jamyri Cauley - 4 Star - JR

6-2, 215

25 Division I Offers

#28 2024 WR in Nation

10 - EDGE - Billy Walton - 3 Star - SR

6-2.5, 215

Texas Commit

22 Division I Offers

#52 2023 EDGE in Nation

3 - CB - Taylor Starling - 3 Star - SR

5-10.5, 170

Colorado Commit

11 Division I Offers

#79 2023 CB in Nation

55 - IOL - Brione Ramsey-Brooks - 3 Star - SR

6-4, 380

TCU Commit

14 Division I Offers

#94 IOL in Nation

56 - OT - Norada Stoker - 3 Star - SR

6-5, 310

TCU Commit

8 Division I Offers



9 - LB - Dylan Brown-Turner - 3 Star - SR

6-1, 200

North Texas Commit

13 Division I Offers

5 - WR - Randy Reece - 3 Star - SR

5-9, 175

SMU Commit

18 Division I Offers

7 - CB - Abdul Muhammad - 3 Star - SR

5-9, 190

SMU Commit

13 Division I Offers

80 - DL - Keith Smith - 3 Star - SR

6-2, 280

North Texas Commit

10 Division I Offers

22 - CB - Jamarion Clark - 3 Star - SR

6-0, 160

Rice Commit

9 Division I Offers

4 - CB - David Spruiells - SR

5-9, 179

Northern Arizona Commit

3 Division I Offers

14 - WR - Corinthean Coleman - SR

5-9, 150

2 Division I Offers

8 - LB - Brandon Jones - JR

6-1, 190

9 Division I Offers

25 - CB - Kerry Williams - JR

5-10, 165

4 Division I Offers

50 - IOL - Jordan Smith-Rowe - JR

6-3, 265

3 Division I Offers

17 - WR - Rickey Evans - JR

5-9, 170

2 Division I Offers

30 - LB - Kelvion Riggins - SOPH

6-0, 200

15 Division I Offers