Taking a closer look at the 5A-DII State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians will play for a football State Championship.
Friday night the Tribe will head north to Arlington to face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in AT&T Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.
If the Indians can pull off the win, they'll secure their first football title since PNG topped Odessa Permian in 1975.
So let's take a closer look at the matchup.
First up the weekly 409Sports Blitz Picks that includes the 409Sports Blitz team long with the computer picks from Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 229-44 (.839)
Ashly Elam: 238-56 (.810)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 229-58 (.798)
Saphire Cervantes: 229-65 (.779)
Cameron Sibert: 223-71 (.759)
5A-DII State Championship Picks
Cal Preps: South Oak Cliff 22-21
Ashly Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Too Close To Call
Saphire Cervantes: South Oak Cliff
Cameron Sibert: Port Neches-Grove
Now let's take a look at weekly results from the Indians and Golden Bears.
Port Neches-Groves Indians (13-2) vs
South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (12-3)
Friday 7:00 pm, AT&T Stadium - Arlington
PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS (13-2)
NON-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial, L 50-15
Beaumont United, W 49-0
West Orange-Stark, W 27-6
DISTRICT
Fort Bend Marshall, L 35-14
Texas City, W 35-28
Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-13
Santa Fe, W 52-7
Nederland, W 26-24
Galena Park, W 42-0
PLAYOFFS
Montgomery, W 38-17
Austin LBJ, W 24-19
Brenham, W 38-28
Fort Bend Marshall, W 29-21
Liberty Hill, W 42-14
Total Points Overall: 522-290
Total Points Average Overall: 34.8-19.3
Total Points Playoffs: 171-99
Total Points Average Playoffs: 34.2-19.8
SOUTH OAK CLIFF GOLDEN BEARS (12-3)
NON-DISTRICT
Duncanville, L 23-10
Lancaster, L 21-3
DeSoto, L 42-23
Dallas Parish Episcopal, W 31-28
DISTRICT
Dallas Adamson, W 49-0
Dallas Spruce, W 48-0
Dallas Kimball, W 56-0
Dallas Samuell, W 56-0
Seagoville, W 55-0
Dallas Woodrow Wilson, W 38-10
PLAYOFFS
Mansfield Summit, W 12-7
Lucas Lovejoy, W 42-37
Midlothian Heritage, W 33-27 (OT)
Melissa, W 30-16
Argyle, W 14-6
Total Points Overall: 518-217
Total Points Average Overall: 34.5-14.5
Total Points Playoffs: 131-93
Total Points Average Playoffs: 26.2-18.6
Now let's look at some big names to look out for Friday night. While PNG lacks the Division I talent SOC has, the Indians have proved their hardnosed team oriented football can compete with anyone in the state.
PORT NECHES-GROVES PLAYERS TO WATCH
11 - QB - Cole Crippen - SR
6-2, 185
19 - WR/QB - Shea Adams - JR
6-4, 185
18 - WR - Chance Prosperie - SR
5-10, 171
10 - WR/DB - Landon Guarnere - SR
33 - RB - Isiah Nguyen - JR
6 - LB - Nick Gardiner - SR
45 - K - Andres Sandoval - SR
72 - OL - Jansen Ware - SR
6-4, 275
74 - OL - Jackson Christian - SOPH
6-4, 285
8 Division I Offers
SOUTH OAK CLIFF PLAYERS TO WATCH
1 - CB - Malik Muhammad - 4 Star - SR
5-11.5, 170
Texas Commit
43 Division I Offers
#5 2023 CB in Nation
Under Armour All-American Game
0 - CB - Jayvon Thomas - 4 Star - SR
5-11, 170
Texas A&M Commit
34 Division I Offers
#11 2023 CB in Nation
11 - WR - Jamyri Cauley - 4 Star - JR
6-2, 215
25 Division I Offers
#28 2024 WR in Nation
10 - EDGE - Billy Walton - 3 Star - SR
6-2.5, 215
Texas Commit
22 Division I Offers
#52 2023 EDGE in Nation
3 - CB - Taylor Starling - 3 Star - SR
5-10.5, 170
Colorado Commit
11 Division I Offers
#79 2023 CB in Nation
55 - IOL - Brione Ramsey-Brooks - 3 Star - SR
6-4, 380
TCU Commit
14 Division I Offers
#94 IOL in Nation
56 - OT - Norada Stoker - 3 Star - SR
6-5, 310
TCU Commit
8 Division I Offers
9 - LB - Dylan Brown-Turner - 3 Star - SR
6-1, 200
North Texas Commit
13 Division I Offers
5 - WR - Randy Reece - 3 Star - SR
5-9, 175
SMU Commit
18 Division I Offers
7 - CB - Abdul Muhammad - 3 Star - SR
5-9, 190
SMU Commit
13 Division I Offers
80 - DL - Keith Smith - 3 Star - SR
6-2, 280
North Texas Commit
10 Division I Offers
22 - CB - Jamarion Clark - 3 Star - SR
6-0, 160
Rice Commit
9 Division I Offers
4 - CB - David Spruiells - SR
5-9, 179
Northern Arizona Commit
3 Division I Offers
14 - WR - Corinthean Coleman - SR
5-9, 150
2 Division I Offers
8 - LB - Brandon Jones - JR
6-1, 190
9 Division I Offers
25 - CB - Kerry Williams - JR
5-10, 165
4 Division I Offers
50 - IOL - Jordan Smith-Rowe - JR
6-3, 265
3 Division I Offers
17 - WR - Rickey Evans - JR
5-9, 170
2 Division I Offers
30 - LB - Kelvion Riggins - SOPH
6-0, 200
15 Division I Offers