High School Football 2022 Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — With every final score the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Check back over the next few days as details get for all of the Bi-District matchups are confirmed.
5A-DI BI-DISTRICT
McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1)
TBA, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur
5A-DII BI-DISTRICT
Montgomery (3-7) at Port Neches-Groves (8-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Indian Stadium - Port Neches
4A-DI BI-DISTRICT
Lumberton (8-1) vs Palestine (4-5)
Thursday 7:00 pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium - Shenandoah
4A-DI BI-DISTRICT
Vidor (5-4) vs Lindale (6-4)
Friday 7:30 pm, Merrill Green Stadium - Bryan
4A-DII BI-DISTRICT
Hamshire-Fannett (7-3) vs TBD
Friday 7:30 pm, Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium - Sheldon
4A-DII BI-DISTRICT
West Orange-Stark (5-5) vs Bellville (9-0)
TBA
3A-BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield (8-2) vs Shepherd (5-5)
TBA
3A-DI BI-DISTRICT
Anahuac (8-2) vs Westwood (5-5)
TBA
3A-DI BI-DISTRICT
East Chambers (7-3) vs Woodville (8-2)
TBA
3A-DI BI-DISTRICT
Buna (3-6) vs Diboll (7-3)
3A-DII BI-DISTRICT
Newton (9-1) vs Hughes Springs (3-7)
Thursday 7:00 pm, Dragon Stadium - Shelbyville
2A-DII BI-DISTRICT
Colmesneil vs Cushing
Friday 7:00 pm, Yates Stadium - Willis
2A-DII BI-DISTRICT
Evadale or Hull-Daisetta vs Carlisle
Friday TBA, Tiger Stadium - Trinity