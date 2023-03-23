Cody Day leaves Colmesneil to lead Carlisle

Day named Carlisle's next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

PRICE, Texas — Colmesneil is looking for a new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach after Cody Day accepted the same position at Carlisle Thursday night.

Day, who has had a knack of making struggling programs competitive, leaves Colmesneil after four seasons with an (18-21) record. Last year the Bulldogs advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, missing out on the programs first playoff win since 2013 by a single point.

Before arriving to Colmesneil, Day led his alma mater West Hardin for three seasons. Though the Oilers posted a (5-23) record in that time, they showed plenty of improvement. After fielding a winless team in 2018, the Oilers made the playoffs in 2019, finishing (4-6). That appearance ended a playoff drought that dated back to 2011.