409Sports State Quarterfinal Blitz Picks

Three local teams remain on the road to State

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's that tough time of the year when you have to ask yourself, do you pick with your brain or your heart?

To be clear, all of the 409Sports team wants to see our local teams take home championships, but this is still a competition.

With that in mind here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks!

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 226-42 (.843) | LW: 5-1

Ashly Elam: 236-53 (.817) | LW: 6-0

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 227-55 (.805) | LW: 5-0

Saphire Cervantes: 227-62 (.786) | LW: 5-1

Cameron Sibert: 221-68 (.765) | LW: 5-1

5A-DII State Quarterfinals

Port Neches-Groves (11-2) vs #2 Fort Ben Marshall (12-1)

Cal Preps: Fort Bend Marshall 34-14

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 17

Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

4A-DII State Quarterfinals

#4 Silsbee (13-0) vs #3 Cuero (12-1)

Cal Preps: Cuero 34 Silsbee 31

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Cuero by 4

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee