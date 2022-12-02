409Sports State Quarterfinal Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's that tough time of the year when you have to ask yourself, do you pick with your brain or your heart?
To be clear, all of the 409Sports team wants to see our local teams take home championships, but this is still a competition.
With that in mind here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks!
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 226-42 (.843) | LW: 5-1
Ashly Elam: 236-53 (.817) | LW: 6-0
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 227-55 (.805) | LW: 5-0
Saphire Cervantes: 227-62 (.786) | LW: 5-1
Cameron Sibert: 221-68 (.765) | LW: 5-1
5A-DII State Quarterfinals
Port Neches-Groves (11-2) vs #2 Fort Ben Marshall (12-1)
Cal Preps: Fort Bend Marshall 34-14
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Fort Bend Marshall by 17
Saphire: Fort Bend Marshall
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
4A-DII State Quarterfinals
#4 Silsbee (13-0) vs #3 Cuero (12-1)
Cal Preps: Cuero 34 Silsbee 31
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Cuero by 4
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
3A-DII State Quarterfinals
#3 Newton (12-1) vs Harmony (8-5)
Cal Preps: Newton 42-21
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 24
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton