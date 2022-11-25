409Sports Regional Blitz Picks

Six local teams are playing for spots in the State Quarterfinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a goal for every high school football team in Texas. Practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Six of our local teams did just that with the Regional playoffs set to be played tonight.

Players are hitting the field knowing a win will earn their team a spot in the State Quarterfinals next week.

Here's a look the 409Sports Blitz Picks!

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 221-41 (.844) | LW: 8-2

Ashly Elam: 230-53 (.813) | LW: 8-2

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 222-55 (.802) | LW: 8-2

Saphire Cervantes: 222-61 (.785) | LW: 7-3

Cameron Sibert: 216-67 (.763) | LW: 7-3

5A-DI Regional

Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) vs #1 Longview (12-0)

Cal Preps: Longview 44-20

Ashly: Longview

DCTF: Longview by 28

Saphire: Longview

Cameron: Longview

5A-DII Regional

Port Neches-Groves (10-2) vs Brenham (8-4)

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 28-22

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 7

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

4A-DI Regional

#6 Lumberton (11-1) vs #7 Chapel Hill (10-2)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-34

Ashly: Chapel Hill

DCTF: Too close to call

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

4A-DII Regional

#4 Silsbee (12-0) vs Madisonville (8-4)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-21

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 19

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

4A-DII Regional

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs #3 Cuero (11-1)

Cal Preps: Cuero 34-26

Ashly: Cuero

DCTF: Cuero by 14

Saphire: Cuero

Cameron: Cuero

3A-DII Regional

#3 Newton (11-1) vs Daingerfield (10-2)

Cal Preps: Newton 38-28

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 17

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton