409Sports Regional Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a goal for every high school football team in Texas. Practice on Thanksgiving Day.
Six of our local teams did just that with the Regional playoffs set to be played tonight.
Players are hitting the field knowing a win will earn their team a spot in the State Quarterfinals next week.
Here's a look the 409Sports Blitz Picks!
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 221-41 (.844) | LW: 8-2
Ashly Elam: 230-53 (.813) | LW: 8-2
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 222-55 (.802) | LW: 8-2
Saphire Cervantes: 222-61 (.785) | LW: 7-3
Cameron Sibert: 216-67 (.763) | LW: 7-3
5A-DI Regional
Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) vs #1 Longview (12-0)
Cal Preps: Longview 44-20
Ashly: Longview
DCTF: Longview by 28
Saphire: Longview
Cameron: Longview
5A-DII Regional
Port Neches-Groves (10-2) vs Brenham (8-4)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 28-22
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 7
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
4A-DI Regional
#6 Lumberton (11-1) vs #7 Chapel Hill (10-2)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-34
Ashly: Chapel Hill
DCTF: Too close to call
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
4A-DII Regional
#4 Silsbee (12-0) vs Madisonville (8-4)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 35-21
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 19
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
4A-DII Regional
Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs #3 Cuero (11-1)
Cal Preps: Cuero 34-26
Ashly: Cuero
DCTF: Cuero by 14
Saphire: Cuero
Cameron: Cuero
3A-DII Regional
#3 Newton (11-1) vs Daingerfield (10-2)
Cal Preps: Newton 38-28
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 17
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton