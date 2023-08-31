409Sports Blitz | Here's the games we're following for week two of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back here for all your scores, highlights from week two of high school football in Southeast Texas

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's about time for week two of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears taking on the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Dan R. Hooks Stadium in West Orange.

VOTE NOW | Week Two Band of the Week

Last week Hamshire-Fannett High School took down Lumberton High School 35 - 20 in the week one Game of the Week. The Lumberton High School band took the honors as the week one 'Band of the Week.'

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week two...

Beaumont United @ Port Neches-Groves

Beaumont West Brook @ Manvel

Port Arthur Memorial @ Nederland

Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ West Orange-Stark

Houston St. Thomas @ Lumberton

Vidor @ Santa Fe

Bridge City @ Buna

East Chambers @ Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson @ Anahuac

Palestine @ Jasper

Silsbee @ Huffman-Hargrave

Hardin @ Evadale

Kirbyville @ Diboll

Houston Legacy @ Orangefield

Woodville @ Newton

Kountze @ Wallis Brazos

West Hardin @ Mount Enterprise

Highlights from week one

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.