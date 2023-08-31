409Sports Blitz | Here's the games we're following for week two of Southeast Texas high school football

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's about time for week two of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.
This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears taking on the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Dan R. Hooks Stadium in West Orange.
Last week Hamshire-Fannett High School took down Lumberton High School 35 - 20 in the week one Game of the Week. The Lumberton High School band took the honors as the week one 'Band of the Week.'
Here's all of the games we'll be following for week two...
- Beaumont United @ Port Neches-Groves
- Beaumont West Brook @ Manvel
- Port Arthur Memorial @ Nederland
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ West Orange-Stark
- Houston St. Thomas @ Lumberton
- Vidor @ Santa Fe
- Bridge City @ Buna
- East Chambers @ Hamshire-Fannett
- Hardin-Jefferson @ Anahuac
- Palestine @ Jasper
- Silsbee @ Huffman-Hargrave
- Hardin @ Evadale
- Kirbyville @ Diboll
- Houston Legacy @ Orangefield
- Woodville @ Newton
- Kountze @ Wallis Brazos
- West Hardin @ Mount Enterprise
Highlights from week one
Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas!
