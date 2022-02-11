409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 11

The final week of the regular season has arrived!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a wild ride, but we have officially reached the final week of the high school football regular season.

This week's games feature district championships, jockeying for playoff position and a final push to get into the postseason.

With that in mind here's a looks at the 409Sports Blitz Picks!

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 176-37 (.826) | LW: 17-2

Ashly Elam: 181-49 (.787) | LW: 17-3

Dave Campbell's: 175-49 (.781) | LW: 18-2

Saphire Cervantes: 177-53 (.770) | LW: 16-4

Cameron Sibert: 172-58 (.748) | LW: 18-2

THURSDAY

21-6A

CE King at West Brook

Cal Preps: CE King 44-14

Ashly: CE King

DCTF: CE King by 31

Saphire: CE King

Cameron: CE King

8-5A-DI

Port Arthur Memorial at Kingwood Park

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 31-28

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Kingwood Park by 1

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

CE King: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Port Neches-Groves at Galena Park

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 52-6

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 39

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

9-4A-DII

Liberty at Bridge City

Cal Preps: Liberty 26-21

Ashly: Liberty

DCTF: Liberty by 7

Saphire: Liberty

Cameron: Liberty

Hardin-Jefferson at West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 44-12

Ashly: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 37

Saphire: West Orange-Stark

Cameron: West Orange-Stark

9-3A-DI

Westwood at Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 31-12

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 19

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

10-3A-DI

Tarkington at Anahuac

Cal Preps: Anahuac 49-7

Ashly: Anahuac

DCTF: Anahuac by 40

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

Orangefield at East Chambers

Cal Preps: Orangefield 28-21

Ashly: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 12

Saphire: Orangefield

Cameron: Orangefield

12-3A-DII

New Waverly at Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 42-20

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 31

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

12-2A-DI

West Hardin at Groveton

Cal Preps: Groveton 24-14

Ashly: Groveton

DCTF: Groveton by 12

Saphire: West Hardin

Cameron: Groveton

12-2A-DII

Sabine Pass at Colmesneil

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 52-0

Ashly: Colmesneil

DCTF: Colmesneil by 39

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Colmesneil

TAPPS 6-MAM DII-5

First Baptist at Legacy Christian

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: First Baptist

DCTF: First Baptist by 45

Saphire: First Baptist

Cameron: Legacy Christian

FRIDAY

9-5A-DII

Texas City at Nederland

Cal Preps: Texas City 21-12

Ashly: Texas City

DCTF: Texas City by 12

Saphire: Texas City

Cameron: Texas City

10-4A-DI

Huffman Hargrave at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cal Preps: Little Cypress-Mauriceville 38-19

Ashly: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

DCTF: Little Cypress-Mauriceville by 28

Saphire: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cameron: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora at Vidor

Cal Preps: Vidor 46-8

Ashly: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 35

Saphire: Vidor

Cameron: Vidor

Lumberton at Livingston

Cal Preps: Lumberton 44-19

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 19

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

9-4A-DII

Silsbee at Jasper

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-21

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 12

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

10-3A-DI

Hardin at Buna

Cal Preps: Buna 44-7

Ashly: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 34

Saphire: Buna

Cameron: Buna

12-3A-DII

Warren at Kountze

Cal Preps: Warren 31-17

Ashly: Warren

DCTF: Warren by 15

Saphire: Warren

Cameron: Kountze

12-2A-DII

Lovelady at Deweyville

Cal Preps: Lovelady 48-22

Ashly: Lovelady

DCTF: Lovelady by 25

Saphire: Lovelady

Cameron: Lovelady

Hull-Daisetta at Evadale

Cal Preps: Evadale 27-17

Ashly: Evadale

DCTF: Evadale by 9

Saphire: Hull-Daisetta

Cameron: Hull-Daisetta

15-1A-DI

Leverett's Chapel at Burkeville

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Leverett's Chapel

DCTF: Leverett's Chapel by 45

Saphire: Leverett's Chapel

Cameron: Burkeville

High Island at Chester

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Chester

DCTF: Chester by 40

Saphire: Chester

Cameron: Chester

TAPPS DII-4

Kelly at Fort Bend Christian

Cal Preps: Fort Bend Christian 52-3

Ashly: Fort Bend Christian

DCTF: Fort Bend Christian by 46

Saphire: Fort Bend Christian

Cameron: Fort Bend Christian