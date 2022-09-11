409Sports Bi-District Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time in the Lone Star State and our Blitz Picks standings remain tight.
Sports Director Ashly Elam led the way last week with perfect (25-0) record in his picks, edging out Cal Preps.
Blitz Picks will continue to be made until the last local team is eliminated from the postseason.
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 198-37 (.843) | LW: 22-0
Ashly Elam: 206-49 (.808) | LW: 25-0
Dave Campbells: 199-50 (.799) | LW: 24-1
Saphire Cervantes: 200-55 (.784) | LW: 23-2
Cameron Sibert: 193-62 (.757) | LW: 21-4
THURSDAY
4A-DI
#6 Lumberton (9-1) vs Palestine (4-5)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 48-19
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 35
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
3A-DI
Orangefield (8-2) vs Shepherd (5-5)
Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-21
Ashly: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 23
Cameron: Orangefield
3A-DI
Buna (4-6) vs Diboll (7-3)
Cal Preps: Diboll 41-17
Ashly: Diboll
DCTF: Diboll by 13
Saphire: Diboll
Cameron: Diboll
3A-DII
Newton (9-1) vs Hughes Springs (3-7)
Cal Preps: Newton 56-14
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 48
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
FRIDAY
5A-DI
McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1)
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 28-26
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 8
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
4A-DI
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4) vs Kilgore (7-3)
Cal Preps: Kilgore 34-14
Ashly: Kilgore
DCTF: Kilgore by 7
Saphire: Kilgore
Cameron: Kilgore
4A-DI
Vidor (6-4) vs Lindale (6-4)
Cal Preps: Lindale 42-28
Ashly: Lindale
DCTF: Lindale by 11
Saphire: Lindale
Cameron: Vidor
4A-DII
#4 Silsbee (10-0) vs Columbia (5-5)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 48-21
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 27
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
4A-DII
Jasper (7-3) vs Sealy (6-4)
Cal Preps: Jasper 24-21
Ashly: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 1
Saphire: Jasper
Cameron: Jasper
4A-DII
Hamshire-Fannett (7-3) vs Brookshire Royal (9-1)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 27-21
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 1
Saphire: Brookshire Royal
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
4A-DII
West Orange-Stark (5-5) vs Bellville (10-0)
Cal Preps: Bellville 35-17
Ashly: Bellville
DCTF: Bellville by 18
Saphire: Bellville
Cameron: Bellville
3A-DI
Anahuac (8-2) vs Westwood (5-5)
Cal Preps: Anahuac 31-21
Ashly: Anahauc
DCTF: Anahuac by 10
Saphire: Anahuac
Cameron: Anahuac
3A-DI
East Chambers (7-3) vs Woodville (8-2)
Cal Preps: Woodville 31-7
Ashly: Woodville
DCTF: Woodville by 13
Saphire: Woodville
Cameron: Woodville
2A-DII
Deweyville (7-3) vs Tenaha (5-5)
Cal Preps: Tenaha 38-31
Ashly: Deweyville
DCTF: Tenaha by 3
Saphire: Deweyville
Cameron: Deweyville
2A-DII
Colmesneil (6-4) vs Cushing (7-3)
Cal Preps: Cushing 28-17
Ashly: Colmesneil
DCTF: Colmesneil by 5
Saphire: Colmesneil
Cameron: Cushing
2A-DII
Evadale (3-7) vs Carlisle (9-1)
Cal Preps: Carlisle 55-7
Ashly: Carlisle
DCTF: Carlisle by 38
Saphire: Carlisle
Cameron: Carlisle
1A-DI
Chester (7-3) vs Medina (10-0)
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Medina
DCTF: Median by 28
Saphire: Medina
Cameron: Medina
SATURDAY
5A-DII
Montgomery (3-7) at Port Neches-Groves (8-2)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 46-17
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 25
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves