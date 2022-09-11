409Sports Bi-District Blitz Picks

It's time for the "experts" to reveal their playoff picks for round one

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time in the Lone Star State and our Blitz Picks standings remain tight.

Sports Director Ashly Elam led the way last week with perfect (25-0) record in his picks, edging out Cal Preps.

Blitz Picks will continue to be made until the last local team is eliminated from the postseason.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 198-37 (.843) | LW: 22-0

Ashly Elam: 206-49 (.808) | LW: 25-0

Dave Campbells: 199-50 (.799) | LW: 24-1

Saphire Cervantes: 200-55 (.784) | LW: 23-2

Cameron Sibert: 193-62 (.757) | LW: 21-4

THURSDAY

4A-DI

#6 Lumberton (9-1) vs Palestine (4-5)

Cal Preps: Lumberton 48-19

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 35

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

3A-DI

Orangefield (8-2) vs Shepherd (5-5)

Cal Preps: Orangefield 35-21

Ashly: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 23

Cameron: Orangefield

3A-DI

Buna (4-6) vs Diboll (7-3)

Cal Preps: Diboll 41-17

Ashly: Diboll

DCTF: Diboll by 13

Saphire: Diboll

Cameron: Diboll

3A-DII

Newton (9-1) vs Hughes Springs (3-7)

Cal Preps: Newton 56-14

Ashly: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 48

Saphire: Newton

Cameron: Newton

FRIDAY

5A-DI

McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1)

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 28-26

Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 8

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

4A-DI

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4) vs Kilgore (7-3)

Cal Preps: Kilgore 34-14

Ashly: Kilgore

DCTF: Kilgore by 7

Saphire: Kilgore

Cameron: Kilgore

4A-DI

Vidor (6-4) vs Lindale (6-4)

Cal Preps: Lindale 42-28

Ashly: Lindale

DCTF: Lindale by 11

Saphire: Lindale

Cameron: Vidor

4A-DII

#4 Silsbee (10-0) vs Columbia (5-5)

Cal Preps: Silsbee 48-21

Ashly: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 27

Saphire: Silsbee

Cameron: Silsbee

4A-DII

Jasper (7-3) vs Sealy (6-4)

Cal Preps: Jasper 24-21

Ashly: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 1

Saphire: Jasper

Cameron: Jasper

4A-DII

Hamshire-Fannett (7-3) vs Brookshire Royal (9-1)

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 27-21

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 1

Saphire: Brookshire Royal

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

4A-DII

West Orange-Stark (5-5) vs Bellville (10-0)

Cal Preps: Bellville 35-17

Ashly: Bellville

DCTF: Bellville by 18

Saphire: Bellville

Cameron: Bellville

3A-DI

Anahuac (8-2) vs Westwood (5-5)

Cal Preps: Anahuac 31-21

Ashly: Anahauc

DCTF: Anahuac by 10

Saphire: Anahuac

Cameron: Anahuac

3A-DI

East Chambers (7-3) vs Woodville (8-2)

Cal Preps: Woodville 31-7

Ashly: Woodville

DCTF: Woodville by 13

Saphire: Woodville

Cameron: Woodville

2A-DII

Deweyville (7-3) vs Tenaha (5-5)

Cal Preps: Tenaha 38-31

Ashly: Deweyville

DCTF: Tenaha by 3

Saphire: Deweyville

Cameron: Deweyville

2A-DII

Colmesneil (6-4) vs Cushing (7-3)

Cal Preps: Cushing 28-17

Ashly: Colmesneil

DCTF: Colmesneil by 5

Saphire: Colmesneil

Cameron: Cushing

2A-DII

Evadale (3-7) vs Carlisle (9-1)

Cal Preps: Carlisle 55-7

Ashly: Carlisle

DCTF: Carlisle by 38

Saphire: Carlisle

Cameron: Carlisle

1A-DI

Chester (7-3) vs Medina (10-0)

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Medina

DCTF: Median by 28

Saphire: Medina

Cameron: Medina