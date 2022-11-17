409Sports Area Round Blitz Picks

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs! A total of ten local teams survived the Bi-District Playoffs and hope to advance to the Regional Playoffs next week.
With that in mind here's a look at the 409Sports Blitz Picks!
409SPORTS BLITZ PICKS STANDINGS
Cal Preps Computer: 213-39 (.845) | LW: 15-2
Ashly Elam: 222-51 (.813) | LW: 16-2
Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 214-53 (.802) | LW: 15-3
Saphire Cervantes: 215-58 (.788) | LW: 15-3
Cameron Sibert: 209-64 (.766) | LW: 16-2
5A-DI AREA
Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 35-28
Ashly: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 5
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
5A-DII AREA
Port Neches-Groves (9-2) vs #10 Austin LBJ (9-2)
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 41-28
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Austin LBJ by 13
Saphire: Austin LBJ
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
4A-DI AREA
#6 Lumberton (10-1) vs Stafford (7-4)
Cal Preps: Lumberton 35-21
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 14
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
4A-DII AREA
#4 Silsbee (11-0) vs Smithville (5-6)
Cal Preps: Silsbee 48-7
Ashly: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 37
Saphire: Silsbee
Cameron: Silsbee
4A-DII AREA
Hamshire-Fannett (8-3) vs Waco Connally (9-2)
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 38-31
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 1
Saphire: Waco Connally
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
3A-DI AREA
Orangefield (9-2) vs Cameron Yoe (8-3)
Cal Preps: Cameron Yoe 35-28
Ashly: Orangefield
DCTF: Cameron Yoe by 4
Saphire: Orangefield
Cameron: Orangefield
3A-DI AREA
Woodville (9-2) vs Hitchcock (10-1)
Cal Preps: Woodville 26-24
Ashly: Hitchcock
DCTF: Hitchcock by 8
Saphire: Hitchcock
Cameron: Woodville
3A-DI AREA
Anahuac (9-2) vs #1 Franklin (11-0)
Cal Preps: Franklin 42-26
Ashly: Franklin
DCTF: Franklin by 26
Saphire: Franklin
Cameron: Franklin
3A-DII AREA
#3 Newton (10-1) vs New Boston (6-5)
Cal Preps: Newton 48-26
Ashly: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 33
Saphire: Newton
Cameron: Newton
2A-DII AREA
Deweyville (8-3) vs Simms Bowie (8-3)
Cal Preps: Deweyville 31-28
Ashly: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 12
Saphire: Simms Bowie
Cameron: Deweyville