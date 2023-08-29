409Sports Blitz | Week one Southeast Texas high school football highlights

Here's all your scores, highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week one of high school football in Southeast Texas is now in the books and the 409Sports team has all your highlights and scores from this week.

Hamshire-Fannett High School took down Lumberton High School 35 - 20 but the Lumberton band took the honors as the week one 'Band of the Week.'

Here's all your highlights from week one including the Game of the Week, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and of course the Band of the Week!

Game of the Week

Hit of the Week

Play of the Week

Band of the Week

All highlights from week one

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week one of high school football in Southeast Texas!

