Week 1 on of the high school football season is approaching! On Friday August 30th the 409Sports Blitz will be LIVE from the Game of The Week.

To get you ready for the season the 409Sports team of Ashly Elam and Mike Canizales are previewing our area teams.

Kelly looks to build momentum after winning season

Bost ready to step up as QB1 at PNG

Legacy looks to keep playoff streak alive despite low numbers

West Orange-Stark is ready to bounce back from "down" season

McMorris set to take over at quarterback for Nederland

Vidor eager for redemption after 2018

Bridge City looks to rebound after back-to-back injury plagued seasons

RELATED: Bobcats poised for playoff push in 2019