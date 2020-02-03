BEAUMONT, Texas — Another baseball season is upon us with high hopes of our area teams reaching State again. With that in mind it is time for the first 409Sports Baseball Rankings.

Bridge City is starting off in the top spot after starting the year (5-0-1). The Cardinals have outscored their first six opponents of the year, 43-10.

Port Neches-Groves is in at number two. The Indians got off to an (0-3) start against a tough schedule before winning three-straight games against Clear Lake, Splendora and Deer Park.

With more tournaments coming up we'll have a better idea of what teams we should keep an eye on in 2020.

409Sports Baseball Rankings - March 3

1. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (5-0-1)

2. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Record: (3-3)

3. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (5-0)

4. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (4-1)

5. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (3-2)

6. West Brook Bruins

Record: (3-2)

7. Orangefield Bobcats

Record: (2-1)

8. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns

Record: (5-3)

9. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (1-4)

10. Woodville Eagles

Record: (3-2)

