BEAUMONT, Texas — With the UIL calling off games until at least May 4th, right now it's a good time for a distraction. With that in mind I give you the 409Sports Baseball Rankings.
Bridge City continues to rule to roost with a (15-0-1) record. In fact the the Cardinals have now won ten-straight games and are ranked number one in Class 4A.
Port Neches-Groves (11-6) is also starting to live up to their preseason hype, winning their past five outings.
This week includes three newcomers with Kelly (7-2-1), Vidor (9-5) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-5) racing up the top ten.
409Sports Baseball Rankings: March 19
1. Bridge City Cardinals
Record: (15-0-1) | Streak: W10 | Last Ranking: 1
2. Port Neches-Groves Indians
Record: (11-6) | Streak: W5 | Last Ranking: 2
3. Orangefield Bobcats
Record: (9-3) | Streak: W2 | Last Ranking: 7
4. Kelly Bulldogs
Record: (7-2-1) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: NR
5. Jasper Bulldogs
Record: (9-3-1) | Streak: T1 | Last Ranking: 3
6. Vidor Pirates
Record: (9-5) | Streak: W3 | Last Ranking: NR
7. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns
Record: (10-4-1) | Streak: L1 | Last Ranking: 8
8. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears
Record: (8-5) | Streak: W4 | Last Ranking: NR
9. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
Record: (7-6) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 5
10. Kirbyville Wildcats
Record: (7-7) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 9
