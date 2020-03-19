BEAUMONT, Texas — With the UIL calling off games until at least May 4th, right now it's a good time for a distraction. With that in mind I give you the 409Sports Baseball Rankings.

Bridge City continues to rule to roost with a (15-0-1) record. In fact the the Cardinals have now won ten-straight games and are ranked number one in Class 4A.

Port Neches-Groves (11-6) is also starting to live up to their preseason hype, winning their past five outings.

This week includes three newcomers with Kelly (7-2-1), Vidor (9-5) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-5) racing up the top ten.

409Sports Baseball Rankings: March 19

1. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (15-0-1) | Streak: W10 | Last Ranking: 1

2. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Record: (11-6) | Streak: W5 | Last Ranking: 2

3. Orangefield Bobcats

Record: (9-3) | Streak: W2 | Last Ranking: 7

4. Kelly Bulldogs

Record: (7-2-1) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: NR

5. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (9-3-1) | Streak: T1 | Last Ranking: 3

6. Vidor Pirates

Record: (9-5) | Streak: W3 | Last Ranking: NR

7. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns

Record: (10-4-1) | Streak: L1 | Last Ranking: 8

8. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Record: (8-5) | Streak: W4 | Last Ranking: NR



9. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (7-6) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 5

10. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (7-7) | Streak: W1 | Last Ranking: 9

RELATED: UIL Announces Extended Suspension of All UIL Activities

RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: March 13