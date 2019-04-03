The top five of the 409 Sports Softball rankings are staying the same despite Little Cypress-Mauriceville losing their first two games of the season. The Lady Bears were topped by Liberty (4-0) and Silsbee (4-1). LCM also had victories over Hamshire-Fannett (16-0), Kelly (8-0), Huffman Hargrave (4-2), Lufkin (11-1) and Tarkington (12-7) during a busy week.

Evadale (11-1) was also defeated for the first time in 2019. The Lady Rebels lost to Diboll 7-0 in tournament play.

Silsbee and Port Neches-Groves continue to be consistent, while Lumberton is still holding steady at (7-2).

409 SPORTS SOFTBALL RANKINGS: MARCH 4

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (16-2), Last Week: #1

2. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (11-1), Last Week: #2

3. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (13-4), Last Week: #3

4. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (11-4), Last Week: #4

5. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (7-2), Last Week: #5

6. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (10-5), Last Week: #8

7. Buna Lady Cougars

Record: (9-7-1), Last Week: #10

8. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: :(11-10), Last Week: #6

9. Bridge City Lady Cardinals

Record: (7-5-1), Last Week: #7

10. Jasper Lady Dawgs

Record: (11-5-1), Last Week: NR