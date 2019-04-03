The top five of the 409 Sports Softball rankings are staying the same despite Little Cypress-Mauriceville losing their first two games of the season. The Lady Bears were topped by Liberty (4-0) and Silsbee (4-1). LCM also had victories over Hamshire-Fannett (16-0), Kelly (8-0), Huffman Hargrave (4-2), Lufkin (11-1) and Tarkington (12-7) during a busy week.
Evadale (11-1) was also defeated for the first time in 2019. The Lady Rebels lost to Diboll 7-0 in tournament play.
Silsbee and Port Neches-Groves continue to be consistent, while Lumberton is still holding steady at (7-2).
409 SPORTS SOFTBALL RANKINGS: MARCH 4
1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears
Record: (16-2), Last Week: #1
2. Evadale Lady Rebels
Record: (11-1), Last Week: #2
3. Silsbee Lady Tigers
Record: (13-4), Last Week: #3
4. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians
Record: (11-4), Last Week: #4
5. Lumberton Lady Raiders
Record: (7-2), Last Week: #5
6. Orangefield Lady Bobcats
Record: (10-5), Last Week: #8
7. Buna Lady Cougars
Record: (9-7-1), Last Week: #10
8. Nederland Lady Bulldogs
Record: :(11-10), Last Week: #6
9. Bridge City Lady Cardinals
Record: (7-5-1), Last Week: #7
10. Jasper Lady Dawgs
Record: (11-5-1), Last Week: NR