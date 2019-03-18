There is still plenty of season left, but it's time to say it. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is a REAL threat for a State run. The Lady Bears are (19-2), ranked number one in the 409 and number one in Class 4A's State rankings. Tomorrow night LCM will try to get past their nemesis Bridge City, a team they haven't beaten in three years.

As expected a full-strength Buna team is about as good as it gets in Class 3A. The Lady Cougars are flying under the radar in the State rankings, but we know what Buna is bringing every night on the diamond.

Rounding out the top five are Silsbee, Evadale and Nederland. The Lady Bulldogs move into the fifth spot after edging arch-rival Port Neches-Groves, 1-0.

409 Sports Softball Rankings: March 18

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (19-2), Last Week: #1

2. Buna Lady Cougars

Record: (14-7-1), Last Week: #2

3. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (17-5), Last Week: #4

4. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (12-2), Last Week: #5

5. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (14-11), Last Week: #7

6. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (14-5), Last Week: #3

7. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (13-6), Last Week: #10

8. Bridge City Lady Cardinals

Record: (10-7-1), Last Week: #6

9. Jasper Lady Dawgs

Record: (12-5-1), Last Week: #8

10. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (13-8-1), Last Week: NR