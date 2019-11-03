It's another week with the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears leading the 409 Sports Softball Rankings. LCM is (18-2) after crushing Silsbee (9-3) before hammering Hardin-Jefferson (28-1).

Besides LCM, Buna is the scariest team, now that they're at full strength. The Lady Cougars (12-7-1) had no problems in two district wins last week against Orangefield (9-4) and Kirbyville (12-0).

Also keep in mind that the updated rankings did not include any of today's results. So while PNG moved up to three, the Lady Indians could slide back down after losing to Nederland, 1-0.

409 Sports Softball Rankings

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (18-2), Last Week: #1

2. Buna Lady Cougars

Record: (12-7-1), Last Week: #7

3. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (13-4), Last Week: #4

4. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (15-5), Last Week: #3

5. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (11-2), Last Week: #2

6. Bridge City Lady Cardinals

Record: (9-5-1), Last Week: #9

7. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (12-11), Last Week: #8

8. Jasper Lady Dawgs

Record: (10-3), Last Week: #10

9. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (8-3), Last Week: #5

10. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (11-6), Last Week: #6