It's another week with the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears leading the 409 Sports Softball Rankings. LCM is (18-2) after crushing Silsbee (9-3) before hammering Hardin-Jefferson (28-1).
Besides LCM, Buna is the scariest team, now that they're at full strength. The Lady Cougars (12-7-1) had no problems in two district wins last week against Orangefield (9-4) and Kirbyville (12-0).
Also keep in mind that the updated rankings did not include any of today's results. So while PNG moved up to three, the Lady Indians could slide back down after losing to Nederland, 1-0.
409 Sports Softball Rankings
1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears
Record: (18-2), Last Week: #1
2. Buna Lady Cougars
Record: (12-7-1), Last Week: #7
3. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians
Record: (13-4), Last Week: #4
4. Silsbee Lady Tigers
Record: (15-5), Last Week: #3
5. Evadale Lady Rebels
Record: (11-2), Last Week: #2
6. Bridge City Lady Cardinals
Record: (9-5-1), Last Week: #9
7. Nederland Lady Bulldogs
Record: (12-11), Last Week: #8
8. Jasper Lady Dawgs
Record: (10-3), Last Week: #10
9. Lumberton Lady Raiders
Record: (8-3), Last Week: #5
10. Orangefield Lady Bobcats
Record: (11-6), Last Week: #6