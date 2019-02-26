It was another perfect week for Little Cypress-Mauriceville, as the Lady Bears improved to (11-0) on the season. LCM picked up four wins at the Sweeny Tournament over Danbury (1-0), Beeville Jones (2-1), Weimar (16-0) and Galveston Ball (17-1). The Lady Bears are ranked second currently in Class 4A.

The top ranked team in Class 2A is holding steady in the second spot here in the 409. Evadale is undefeated at (7-0), while Silsbee (10-1) is red hot as well. The Lady Tigers were tabbed tenth in the last 4A state rankings.

Joining the 409 Sports Top 10 are the Buna Lady Cougars. Buna (4-6-1) is at full strength now and it shows. Over the weekend Buna downed 5A opponents Galena Park and Port Neches-Groves, while also picking up a tie against 6A Summer Creek.

409 SPORTS SOFTBALL RANKINGS: FEBRUARY 25

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (11-0), Last Week: #1

2. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (7-0), Last Week: #2

3. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (10-1), Last Week: #3

4. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (9-4), Last Week: #4

5. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (6-2), Last Week: #6

6. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (8-6), Last Week: #5

7. Bridge City Lady Cardinals

Record: (7-5-1), Last Week: #9

8. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (7-5), Last Week: #7

9. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (5-2), Last Week: #10

10. Buna Lady Cougars

Record: (4-6-1), Last Week: NR