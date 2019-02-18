One week is in the books, and there is plenty of movement in the latest 409 Sports Softball Rankings.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville was extremely impressive, going (7-0) with one of those victories coming against defending 4A State Champion Liberty.

Evadale is soaring up the rankings with a (7-0) start of their own. The Lady Rebels were solid in the Lufkin Hudson Tournament with wins over Alto, Kirbyville, Groveton, Lovelady and Slocum.

Keep in mind with rankings that include teams from 1A to 6A we're not necessarily comparing teams against each other. We're focusing on how they are handling their schedules. With that in mind here's a look at our top ten.

409 SPORTS SOFTBALL RANKINGS

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (7-0), Last Week: #1

2. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (7-0), Last Week: #7

3. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (6-1), Last Week: Not Ranked

4. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record:(5-2), Last Week: #6

5. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (4-3), Last Week: #3

6. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (5-2), Last Week: Not Ranked

7. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (5-2), Last Week: Not Ranked

8. Kirbyville Lady Wildcats

Record: (5-2), Last Week: #5

9. Bridge City Lady Cardinals

Record: (3-3-1), Last Week: #2

10. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (4-2), Last Week: Not Ranked

See a record that needs to be corrected? Feel free to send results to Sports Director Ashly Elam at aelam@12NewsNow.com