The high school baseball season gets underway today with area teams hitting diamonds for their first action that counts. With that in mind it's time to reveal the 409 Sports Preseason Baseball Rankings. Keep in mind preseason rankings are heavily weighted on last season's results.
Enjoy, and good luck to all of our area teams!
409 SPORTS PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Bridge City Cardinals
Last Year: (25-9-1), 4A Regional Quarterfinalist
2. Kelly Bulldogs
Last Year: (21-5), TAPPS DI State Finalist
3. Kirbyville Wildcats
Last Year: (30-9-1), 3A State Quarterfinalist
4. Nederland Bulldogs
Last Year: (25-9), 5A Regional Quarterfinalist
5. Jasper Bulldogs
Last Year: (33-8-1), 4A State Semifinalist
6. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears
Last Year: (31-7), 4A Area Finalist
7. Port Neches-Groves Indians
Last Year: (21-12-3), 5A Area Finalist
8. West Brook Bruins
Last Year: (20-12), 6A Bi-District Finalist
9. Evadale Rebels
Last Year: (25-6), 2A Regional Quarterfinalist
10. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
Last Year: (15-9), 4A Area Finalist