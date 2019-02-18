The high school baseball season gets underway today with area teams hitting diamonds for their first action that counts. With that in mind it's time to reveal the 409 Sports Preseason Baseball Rankings. Keep in mind preseason rankings are heavily weighted on last season's results.

Enjoy, and good luck to all of our area teams!

409 SPORTS PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGS

1. Bridge City Cardinals

Last Year: (25-9-1), 4A Regional Quarterfinalist

2. Kelly Bulldogs

Last Year: (21-5), TAPPS DI State Finalist

3. Kirbyville Wildcats

Last Year: (30-9-1), 3A State Quarterfinalist

4. Nederland Bulldogs

Last Year: (25-9), 5A Regional Quarterfinalist

5. Jasper Bulldogs

Last Year: (33-8-1), 4A State Semifinalist

6. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Last Year: (31-7), 4A Area Finalist

7. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Last Year: (21-12-3), 5A Area Finalist

8. West Brook Bruins

Last Year: (20-12), 6A Bi-District Finalist

9. Evadale Rebels

Last Year: (25-6), 2A Regional Quarterfinalist

10. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Last Year: (15-9), 4A Area Finalist