HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

BRIDGE CITY CARDINAL CLASSIC

Bridge City 8 Port Arthur Memorial 2 F

Bridge City 3 Orangefield 2 F

Buna vs Nederland, 4:00 pm

JASPER TOURNAMENT

Jasper 5 West Orange-Stark 3 F

Livingston 6 Vidor 4 F

Hardin-Jefferson vs Kirbyville, 6:30 pm

Vidor vs West Brook, 8:30 pm

NON-DISTRICT

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Cleveland 1 F

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 9 Cleveland 2 F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

ORANGEFIELD TOURNAMENT

Orangefield 10 West Orange-Stark 0 F

CROSBY TOURNAMENT

Port Neches-Groves 7 Tomball 5 F

WP- Niedenthal

LP- Perez

HR- Sartin (PNG), Ellington (TOM)

3B- Newby (PNG)

Port Neches-Groves 9 Galena Park 3 F

WP-Borne

LP-Chavez

Shrestha (PNG) 2-2, 2 R, 2 SB

Adams (PNG) 1-1, RBI, R

NACOGDOCHES TOURNAMENT

Buna 3 Hamshire-Fannett 0 F

(Game called in 2nd due to weather)

