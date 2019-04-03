Area baseball teams stepped up the competition last week and it's reflected in their records. The good news is playing tougher competition usually leads to better things when it counts, district play.
For example Port Neches-Groves at (2-7-1) is off to one of their worst starts in recent memory. The Indians have lost by five runs or less against some of the very best teams in Texas and Louisiana. Last week the tribe hammered Jasper 11-0 before losing to 6A Cy Falls (6-5), 6A Summer Creer (5-4) and 5A power Grapevine (6-4).
West Brook is in a similar boat after going winless across the boarder against extremely tough Louisiana teams.
With that said, Bridge City continues to impress. The Cardinals went (3-1-1) against the tough field of the Cameron Yoe / Rogers Tournament over the weekend.
409 SPORTS BASEBALL RANKINGS - MARCH 4
1. Bridge City Cardinals
Record: (7-1-2), Last Week: #1
2. Kirbyville Wildcats
Record: (8-2), Last Week: #5
3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears
Record: (8-3), Last Week: #3
4. Jasper Bulldogs
Record: (5-4), Last Week: #2
5. West Brook Bruins
Record: (4-5), Last Week: #4
6. Kelly Bulldogs
Record: (3-2), Last Week: #6
7. Kountze Lions
Record: (5-2), Last Week: #7
8. Silsbee Tigers
Record: (5-3), Last Week: #8
9. Nederland Bulldogs
Record: (3-6), Last Week: #9
10. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
Record: (3-6), Last Week: #10