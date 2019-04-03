Area baseball teams stepped up the competition last week and it's reflected in their records. The good news is playing tougher competition usually leads to better things when it counts, district play.

For example Port Neches-Groves at (2-7-1) is off to one of their worst starts in recent memory. The Indians have lost by five runs or less against some of the very best teams in Texas and Louisiana. Last week the tribe hammered Jasper 11-0 before losing to 6A Cy Falls (6-5), 6A Summer Creer (5-4) and 5A power Grapevine (6-4).

West Brook is in a similar boat after going winless across the boarder against extremely tough Louisiana teams.

With that said, Bridge City continues to impress. The Cardinals went (3-1-1) against the tough field of the Cameron Yoe / Rogers Tournament over the weekend.

409 SPORTS BASEBALL RANKINGS - MARCH 4

1. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (7-1-2), Last Week: #1

2. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (8-2), Last Week: #5

3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Record: (8-3), Last Week: #3

4. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (5-4), Last Week: #2

5. West Brook Bruins

Record: (4-5), Last Week: #4

6. Kelly Bulldogs

Record: (3-2), Last Week: #6

7. Kountze Lions

Record: (5-2), Last Week: #7

8. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (5-3), Last Week: #8

9. Nederland Bulldogs

Record: (3-6), Last Week: #9

10. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (3-6), Last Week: #10