Heading into an incredibly challenging week, Jasper remains atop the 409 Sports Baseball Rankings. The Bulldogs (11-4-1) will be tested this week against state ranked Carthage and Lufkin Hudson.

Bridge City leapfrogs LCM after dominating Silsbee and holding off Hardin-Jefferson. While West Brook is back in the top five thanks to a district sweep of CE King.

Kirbyville slips to fifth after coming up short in 22-3A play against Orangefield. While the Bobcats haven't cracked our top ten due to their overall record, their win over the Wildcats proved that they are one of the top baseball teams in the 409.

Also it's time to take notice, PNG has won five of their last six games. The Indians swept Manvel over Spring Break at The Reservation (2-0, 7-0).

409 Sports Baseball Rankings: March 18

1. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (11-4-1), Last Week: #1

2. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (11-4-2), Last Week: #3

3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Record: (14-5), Last Week: #2

4. West Brook Bruins

Record: (9-6), Last Week: #7

5. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (10-6-1), Last Week: #4

6. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (7-7), Last Week: #5

7. Kelly Bulldogs

Record: (5-5), Last Week: #6

8. Kountze Lions

Record: (7-2), Last Week: #8

9. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Record: (7-9-1), Last Week: #9

10. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (8-6), Last Week: #9