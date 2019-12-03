For the first time this season, Bridge City is not sitting atop the 409 Sports Baseball rankings. Jasper takes over the lead after going (4-0-1) last week, with wins over Center, Needville, Bridge City and Central Heights.
LCM had a tough loss against Hardin-Jefferson to open district, but rallied for a (4-2) week with victories against Shepherd, New Waverly and Buffalo. The Battlin' Bears (12-5) have the most wins in the 409.
While Bridge City and Kirbyville check in at four and five respectively, it's Hardin-Jefferson making the biggest move this week. The Hawks move up five spots after taking care of LCM, Orangefield and Kelly last week.
Also Port Neches-Groves cracks the top ten despite a (5-9-1) record. The Indians have played arguably the toughest schedule in the area, and have actually beaten Jasper (11-0) earlier this year. Up in Lufkin last weekend PNG beat the host Panthers, Nacogdoches and Bryan Rudder.
409 Sports Baseball Rankings: March 11
1. Jasper Bulldogs
Record: (9-4-1), Last Week: #4
2. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears
Record: (12-5), Last Week: #3
3. Bridge City Cardinals
Record: (9-4-2), Last Week: #1
4. Kirbyville Wildcats
Record: (9-5-1), Last Week: #2
5. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
Record: (6-6), Last Week: #10
6. Kelly Bulldogs
Record: (5-3), Last Week: #6
7. West Brook Bruins
Record: (7-6), Last Week: #5
8. Kountze Lions
Record: (5-2), Last Week: #7
9. Silsbee Tigers
Record: (7-5), Last Week: #8
10. Port Neches-Groves Indians
Record: (5-9-1), Last Week: NR