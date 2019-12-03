For the first time this season, Bridge City is not sitting atop the 409 Sports Baseball rankings. Jasper takes over the lead after going (4-0-1) last week, with wins over Center, Needville, Bridge City and Central Heights.

LCM had a tough loss against Hardin-Jefferson to open district, but rallied for a (4-2) week with victories against Shepherd, New Waverly and Buffalo. The Battlin' Bears (12-5) have the most wins in the 409.

While Bridge City and Kirbyville check in at four and five respectively, it's Hardin-Jefferson making the biggest move this week. The Hawks move up five spots after taking care of LCM, Orangefield and Kelly last week.

Also Port Neches-Groves cracks the top ten despite a (5-9-1) record. The Indians have played arguably the toughest schedule in the area, and have actually beaten Jasper (11-0) earlier this year. Up in Lufkin last weekend PNG beat the host Panthers, Nacogdoches and Bryan Rudder.

409 Sports Baseball Rankings: March 11

1. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (9-4-1), Last Week: #4

2. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Record: (12-5), Last Week: #3

3. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (9-4-2), Last Week: #1

4. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (9-5-1), Last Week: #2

5. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (6-6), Last Week: #10

6. Kelly Bulldogs

Record: (5-3), Last Week: #6

7. West Brook Bruins

Record: (7-6), Last Week: #5

8. Kountze Lions

Record: (5-2), Last Week: #7

9. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (7-5), Last Week: #8

10. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Record: (5-9-1), Last Week: NR