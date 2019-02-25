We are just one week into the high school baseball season, but we're already seeing plenty of movement. Early in the week Silsbee and Hardin-Jefferson made statements with big wins. The Tigers took down Nederland, while the Hawks handed highly-touted Kelly a loss on opening day. Silsbee has continued to show consistent play with a (3-1) record, but HJ has been a little up and down with a (2-3) mark.

Bridge City remains on top at (4-0-1) with their only "blemish" being a tie against Buna. The Cardinals picked up wins against Port Arthur Memorial, Orangefield, Nederland and defending 2A State Champion Big Sandy.

The three big movers this week are Jasper, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Brook. All three are undefeated after one week of play. Tonight the Bulldogs will be tested against a hungry Port Neches-Groves team at The Reservation. The Indians dropped out of the 409 Sports Top 10 after going (1-4) against some extremely tough competition that included La Porte, Barbe (LA), West Monroe (LA), Sulphur (LA) and Sam Houston (LA).

409 Sports Baseball Rankings: February 25

1. Bridge City Cardinals

Record: (4-0-1), Last Week: #1

2. Jasper Bulldogs

Record: (4-0), Last Week: #5

3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

Record: (6-0), Last Week: #6

4. West Brook Bruins

Record: (4-0), Last Week: #8

5. Kirbyville Wildcats

Record: (4-1), Last Week: #3

6. Kelly Bulldogs

Record: (3-1), Last Week: #2

7. Kountze Lions

Record: (3-1), Last Week: NR

8. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (3-1), Last Week: NR

9. Nederland Bulldogs

Record: (2-3), Last Week: #4

10. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (2-3), Last Week: #10