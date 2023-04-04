19-4A showdowns highlight Tuesday night action

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City was the place to be Tuesday night with a pair of crucial games in District 19-4A.
The Lady Cardinals handed eighth-ranked Little Cypress-Mauriceville their first district loss with a dramatic walk-off in the 7th inning.
Across the way, the Bridge City baseball team was edged by first place Vidor in eleven innings.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-6A
West Brook 7 North Shore 3
17-5A
Nederland 9 Baytown Sterling 4
Port Neches-Groves 8 Goose Creek Memorial 1
Crosby 10 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (5 inn)
19-4A
Vidor 5 #16 Bridge City 3 (11 inn)
Silsbee 6 Jasper 2
Lumberton 13 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 (5 inn)
20-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 16 Liberty 0 (5 inn)
Livingston 15 Hardin-Jefferson 5 (6 inn)
21-3A
Huntington 7 Newton 0
#16 Woodville 12 Hemphill 2 (5 inn)
22-3A
#3 Orangefield 10 Kirbyville 0 (5 inn)
Warren 6 Hardin 5
#18 Buna 8 Kountze 7
Anahuac 13 East Chambers 7
24-2A
Chester 16 Burkeville 1 (3 inn)
Chester 15 Burkeville 0 (3 inn)
Chireno 12 Colmesneil 11
TAPPS DII-5
#18 The Woodlands Christian 6 #12 Kelly 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-6A
Atascocita 13 West Brook 0 (5 inn)
Kingwood 19 Beaumont United 0 (3 inn)
17-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 12 PA Memorial 0 (5 inn)
Port Neches-Groves 11 Nederland is (5 inn)
19-4A
Bridge City 2 #8 LCM 1
Vidor 14 Silsbee 4 (5 inn)
20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 7 Livingston 1
#21 Liberty 3 #18 Hamshire-Fannett 2
21-3A
Woodville 6 Hemphill 5
Huntington 17 Newton 0 (3 inn)
22-3A
Kountze 8 Buna 1
Anahuac 14 East Chambers 3 (5 inn)
Orangefield 3 Kirbyville 2
23-2A
Colmesneil 4 Chireno 0