19-4A showdowns highlight Tuesday night action

District races have tighten up as we head down the final stretch

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City was the place to be Tuesday night with a pair of crucial games in District 19-4A.

The Lady Cardinals handed eighth-ranked Little Cypress-Mauriceville their first district loss with a dramatic walk-off in the 7th inning.

Across the way, the Bridge City baseball team was edged by first place Vidor in eleven innings.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

West Brook 7 North Shore 3

17-5A

Nederland 9 Baytown Sterling 4

Port Neches-Groves 8 Goose Creek Memorial 1

Crosby 10 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (5 inn)

19-4A

Vidor 5 #16 Bridge City 3 (11 inn)

Silsbee 6 Jasper 2

Lumberton 13 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 (5 inn)

20-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 16 Liberty 0 (5 inn)

Livingston 15 Hardin-Jefferson 5 (6 inn)

21-3A

Huntington 7 Newton 0

#16 Woodville 12 Hemphill 2 (5 inn)

22-3A

#3 Orangefield 10 Kirbyville 0 (5 inn)

Warren 6 Hardin 5

#18 Buna 8 Kountze 7

Anahuac 13 East Chambers 7

24-2A

Chester 16 Burkeville 1 (3 inn)

Chester 15 Burkeville 0 (3 inn)

Chireno 12 Colmesneil 11

TAPPS DII-5

#18 The Woodlands Christian 6 #12 Kelly 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL



21-6A

Atascocita 13 West Brook 0 (5 inn)

Kingwood 19 Beaumont United 0 (3 inn)

17-5A

Goose Creek Memorial 12 PA Memorial 0 (5 inn)

Port Neches-Groves 11 Nederland is (5 inn)

19-4A

Bridge City 2 #8 LCM 1

Vidor 14 Silsbee 4 (5 inn)

20-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 7 Livingston 1

#21 Liberty 3 #18 Hamshire-Fannett 2

21-3A

Woodville 6 Hemphill 5

Huntington 17 Newton 0 (3 inn)

22-3A

Kountze 8 Buna 1

Anahuac 14 East Chambers 3 (5 inn)

Orangefield 3 Kirbyville 2