17-5A playoff race tightens up with Crosby's win at PNG

Lady Indians fall to Lady Cougars Monday night

PORT NECHES, Texas — The playoff race in District 17-5A got a little more interesting Monday night with Crosby leaving Port Neches-Groves with a 5-2 win.

While Barbers Hill leads the league with a (10-0) mark, PNG (8-2) and Crosby (7-3) are separated by just one game for second place.

The Lady Indians erased a 2-1 deficit in the 3rd inning when Vivian Thames slammed a ball off the left field wall to score Kilee Moody.

It didn't take long for the Lady Cougars to regain the lead as they plated two in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the fifth.

PNG (20-11) will try to bounce back Tuesday night when they travel to Baytown Lee.