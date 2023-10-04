17-5A playoff race tightens up with Crosby's win at PNG

PORT NECHES, Texas — The playoff race in District 17-5A got a little more interesting Monday night with Crosby leaving Port Neches-Groves with a 5-2 win.
While Barbers Hill leads the league with a (10-0) mark, PNG (8-2) and Crosby (7-3) are separated by just one game for second place.
The Lady Indians erased a 2-1 deficit in the 3rd inning when Vivian Thames slammed a ball off the left field wall to score Kilee Moody.
It didn't take long for the Lady Cougars to regain the lead as they plated two in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
PNG (20-11) will try to bounce back Tuesday night when they travel to Baytown Lee.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
17-5A
Baytown Sterling 5 Nederland 4
19-4A
Lumberton 9 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4
Silsbee 2 Jasper 0
Bridge City 10 #24 Vidor 5
20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 7 Livingston 4
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Liberty 1
24-2A
Brookeland 29 Leggett 1 (3 inn)
Chester 14 Zavalla 1 (5 inn)
25-2A
Big Sandy 4 Evadale 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
17-5A
#5 Barbers Hill 19 Port Arthur Memorial 1 (3 inn)
Crosby 5 Port Neches-Groves 2
19-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Vidor 4
Jasper 16 West Orange-Stark 0 (4 inn)
20-4A
#21 Hamshire-Fannett 4 Huffman Hargrave 3
Hardin-Jefferson 8 Splendora 5
22-3A
Kirbyville 14 Hardin 0 (5 inn)
23-2A
#12 Colmesneil 21 Broaddus 7 (6 inn)
24-2A
Brookeland 17 Chester 2 (3 inn)