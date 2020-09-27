High School Volleyball Roundup: September 26

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — High School Volleyball
5A
Nederland 3 New Caney 0
District 22-4A
Vidor 3 Lumberton 1
LC-M 3 WO-S 0
(25-10, 25-10, 25-14)
Leaders for LC-M:
Kills: Christina Joseph 10, Kylie Ford 8
Ace: Hallie Maddox 5, Kylie Ford 5
Assists : Shannel Anderson 22
Digs: Halle Lewis 9
Orangefield 0 vs Bridge City 3
(9-25, 23-25,15-25)
Leaders for Bridge City:
Kills: Daelyn Perry 11, Taryn Doiron 9, Harlee Tupper 7
Leaders for Orangefield:
Kills: Madison Greenway and Hannah Francis 2
Digs: Faith Burnette, Emma Humplik 4
Aces: Hannah Francis and Madison Greenway 1
Blocks: Destinie Jeane, Faith Burnette 1
Assists: Bailee South 5, Faith Burnette 3