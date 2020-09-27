x
Sports

High School Volleyball Roundup: September 26

Bridge City and LC-M sweep the competition in district 22-4A action

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — High School Volleyball

5A

Nederland 3 New Caney 0

District 22-4A

Vidor 3 Lumberton 1

LC-M 3  WO-S 0

(25-10, 25-10, 25-14)

Leaders for LC-M:

Kills: Christina Joseph 10, Kylie Ford 8

Ace: Hallie Maddox 5, Kylie Ford 5

Assists : Shannel Anderson 22 

Digs: Halle Lewis 9 

Orangefield 0 vs Bridge City 3

(9-25, 23-25,15-25)

Leaders for Bridge City: 

Kills: Daelyn Perry 11, Taryn Doiron 9, Harlee Tupper 7

Leaders for Orangefield: 

Kills: Madison Greenway and Hannah Francis 2 

Digs: Faith Burnette, Emma Humplik 4

Aces: Hannah Francis and Madison Greenway 1 

Blocks: Destinie Jeane, Faith Burnette 1 

Assists: Bailee South 5, Faith Burnette 3 

