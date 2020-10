Kelly loses to Incarnate Word in five sets

BEAUMONT, Texas — Incarnate Word recorded an impressive 3-2 road win over the Kelly Lady Bulldogs on Thursday night.

The five-set marathon went to the Lady Falcons with a 15-12 set win in the fifth.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Monday, October 26 when they host St. John XXII.

High School Volleyball

Tapps

Beaumont Legacy Christian 0 Houston Lutheran North 3