BEAUMONT, Texas — Following suit with the rest of sports, the UIL has suspended interscholastic competition March 16 through March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
High School Baseball
Non-District
Evadale 2 Lumberton 6
West Brook Tournament
Evadale 6 Northside 6
Hamshire-Fannett 5 West Brook 3
Lufkin Tournament
PN-G 14 Lufkin 4
Orange Tournament
Huntington 1 LC-M 9
Anahuac 2 WO-S 1
Silsbee Tournament
Orangefield 6 Woodville 1
PA Memorial 2 Buna 9
Jasper Tournament
Bridge City 10 Kirbyville 1
Needville 3 Kilgore 2
Kilgore 8 Nederland 7
Jasper 6 Needville 6
Hardin-Jefferson 6 Nederland 2
High School Softball
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10 Silsbee 0