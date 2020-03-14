BEAUMONT, Texas — Following suit with the rest of sports, the UIL has suspended interscholastic competition March 16 through March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

High School Baseball

Non-District

Evadale 2 Lumberton 6

West Brook Tournament

Evadale 6 Northside 6

Hamshire-Fannett 5 West Brook 3

Lufkin Tournament

PN-G 14 Lufkin 4

Orange Tournament

Huntington 1 LC-M 9

Anahuac 2 WO-S 1

Silsbee Tournament

Orangefield 6 Woodville 1

PA Memorial 2 Buna 9

Jasper Tournament

Bridge City 10 Kirbyville 1

Needville 3 Kilgore 2

Kilgore 8 Nederland 7

Jasper 6 Needville 6

Hardin-Jefferson 6 Nederland 2

High School Softball

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10 Silsbee 0