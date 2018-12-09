All eyes are on the tropical development or "lack of" in the Gulf of Mexico this week. High school coaches are moving game times, venues, and even dates this week to make sure their teams get to play before potential heavy rainfall.

Here's what we know so far (and 12 News will update this list as we get more information):

Vidor will no longer play a home game on Friday night. The Pirates will now play Conroe Caney Creek on the road at Moorehead Stadium at 7:00p.m. Thursday. (In 2019, Caney Creek will play at Vidor)

Kelly H.S. has moved its game with Tarkington to Port Arthur's Memorial Stadium. Game time is 7:00p.m. Friday.

West Orange-Stark will host Newton this Friday night at 7:30, no changes made when we called Wednesday morning.

West Brook will make no changes for HOMECOMING Friday night at 7.

Silsbee hosts Nederland at 7:00p.m. Friday, no change.

Buna hosts Coldspring at 7:30p.m. Friday, no change.

Several of our teams were already scheduled to play Saturday games including Port Neches-Groves at Tomball, Port Arthur Memorial at United, and Lumberton at Houston Furr.

