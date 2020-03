SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson super sophomore Ashlon Jackson has been invited to participate in the 2020 U17 National Team Trials held May 21-25, at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jackson is one of over 100 athletes from across the nation competing for one of 12 spots on Team USA's roster.

If selected, Jackson will play in the 2020 FIBA U17 World Cup on August 15-23 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.