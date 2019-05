BEAUMONT, Texas — The Hardin Jefferson girls golf team advanced to state for the first time since 2006.

The Hawks finished in eighth place out of 12 qualifiers.

Junior Elizabeth Townsend led the Hawks individually after tieing for 15th place. While, Makenna Henry (T-40), Skylar Smith (T-52), Maddi Wallace (60) and Katelynn Burleson (63), rounded out the rest of the team.