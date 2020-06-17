BEAUMONT, Texas — After winning two individual titles and becoming the only player in Baylor golf history to play in NCAA championship's in all four year's of his career, Groves native and PN-G alum Braden Bailey can now add All-Decade First Team to his list of accomplishments at the University.

"It was actually pretty cool," Bailey said. "Baylor golf has gotten really good and it's an honor to be on that list."

Thanks to his coaches and teammates, Bailey grew not only as a golfer but as a person.

"It was a lot of fun," Bailey said. "All of my teammates and the guys I met along the way, I learned from them and became friends for life."

